Police: Motorcycle driver killed after running red light, colliding with vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard

The driver of a motorcycle was killed when police say he ran a red light and struck a vehicle Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Conwell Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Investigators believe the motorcycle driver was heading southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when he sped through a red light and struck a GMC turning left onto Conwell Avenue.

The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the collision, according to police.

The driver was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where police say he died.