Police help Tioga-Nicetown community heal nearly 2 months after violent standoff

A Tioga-Nicetown community is still shaken nearly two months after they were caught in the crossfire between a lone gunman and police that resulted in a seven hour standoff that sent six officers to the hospital.

Now police are stepping in to help the community heal.

Philadelphia police, lead by Captain Jarreau Thomas, returned to the 3700 block of North 15th Street on Saturday to throw a block party for the neighborhood.

The Love, Peace and Soul Festival was full of music, dancing, food and fun. The gathering served as a much needed return to normalcy for residents of the block.

“It’s not a natural occurrence so there is no cookie cutter way to deal with a trauma like that that occurred on this block," Councilwoman Cindy Bass said. "So people are still trying to figure it out for themselves and we certainly want to be helpful as much as we possibly can.”

While everyone in attendance Saturday would agree that the block party was a huge step in the healing process, for some the events of Aug. 15 have left an indelible mark on their lives both mentally and physically.

Police say officers were attempting to serve a narcotics warrant when Maurice Hill allegedly opened fire on police. Hill surrendered after several hours and remains in police custody.

Advertisement

"I had to run in the back and then run upstairs," Ken Unity said. "I don't know why I didn't get shot, but God was there with me. He was my bodyguard."

Rest assured, there are better days ahead for the neighborhood and the city police want to be a part of the blocks healing.

“In order to assist in the healing process, we can come out here. We can have food. We can have fellowship. We can allow the community to see us for who we are, as human beings just like them and the community," Captain Thomas said.