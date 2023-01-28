Police: Hit-and-run suspect turns himself after bicyclist killed in Olney

A suspect is now in police custody after police say he fatally struck a bicyclist and fled the scene Friday night.

The bicyclist was hit by a 2005 Chevrolet at the intersection of Westford Road and Ashdale Street in Philadelphia's Olney section just after 8:30 p.m.

The victim, whose age and gender have yet to be released, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Police say the 42-year-old driver fled the scene, then contact police several hours later around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was then taken to police headquarters, where he was arrested, according to reports. The suspected vehicle was also towed.

Charges have yet to be announced, as the fatal hit-and-run remains under investigation.