Police: Home invasion suspect shot, killed after struggle with homeowner

A suspected home invader has died after police say he was shot by a South Philadelphia homeowner following a struggle over a gun.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the 2200 block of Darien Street.

Officers responded to the home for a report of gunshots and found a man inside slumped over on the floor and a semi-automatic gun.

Investigators say the 22-year-old homeowner engaged in a struggle with the suspect and the two men fought over the gun, resulting in the suspect being shot. He was pronounced dead by police at the scene.

The homeowner also suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the Jefferson Hospital. He is cooperating with police.

Police say as many as seven spent shell casings were found inside the home. The homeowner’s adult family members were home at the time of the incident, but no further injuries were reported.

Witnesses also reported seeing a car speeding away from the scene and a car matching the description was later stopped by police. Three men inside the car were questioned by police.

Earlier this week, two men were shot during a suspected home invasion in Mayfair. One of the suspects later succumbed to his injuries.