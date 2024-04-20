Domestic argument leads to suspect injured after barricade, officer-involved shooting: officials

article

A late night domestic argument leads to a barricade situation and Philadelphia officers discharging their firearms.

The scene unfolded on the unit block of East Cliveden Street, in Philly’s East Mount Airy neighborhood, around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

A 23-year-old man and two women were in an apartment when an argument, described by police as domestic, broke out between the man and one of the women, also 23, and an occupant of the apartment.

The woman told the man to leave, which he did, only to return, and gained access to the apartment by climbing through a window.

Once inside, officials say the defendant grabbed the female occupant by the arm and took her into a bedroom.

At that point, another man arrived at the apartment and knocked on the door. Police say the second man was the subject of the argument. The female occupant told police the defendant picked up a hammer and went to answer the door.

Two uniformed officers in marked patrol vehicles responded to the address, understanding the call to be a person with a gun. They arrived to see the second man calling for the defendant to leave the building. The officers heard the second man say, "You have a hammer," and stepped away from the building.

The officers could see the defendant come to the front door holding an object. They believed the object to be a firearm and saw him point the object. At that time, both officers fired service firearms and the defendant went back into the building.

Officials say a barricade was declared and SWAT was called. The defendant left the building and was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to the other arm. Authorities say charges against the defendant are pending.

As part of the investigation, officials say a hammer was found at the scene. The incident was recorded on body-worn cameras.

The incident remains under investigation with the Officer Involved Shooting Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Bureau and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

As is departmental policy, the discharging officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.