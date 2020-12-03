Police identify 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Olney

article

Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday night in the city's Olney section.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Mascher Street around 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

According to police, Tahmair Timms was shot once in the chest and once in the back. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

