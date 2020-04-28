Police identify 2 men killed in Feltonville shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double a shooting that left two men dead in the city's Feltonville section.

It happened on the 4700 block of N. 3rd Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Kalil Stafford, 18, and Joseph Humphrey, 20, sustained gunshot wounds to the chest. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

