Police identify 2 teens shot and killed in South Philadelphia quadruple shooting

Authorities have identified two teenage boys who were shot and killed during a quadruple shooting Wednesday night in South Philadelphia.

The fatal shooting happened on the 1800 block of Moore Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say 17-year-olds Jaheim Lamarre and Zahquesz McFadden both suffered gunshot wounds to the head, torso and extremities. The teens were brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police and later pronounced dead.

Two additional teenage shooting victims arrived by private vehicle to Methodist Hospital. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old suffered undisclosed gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been reported. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gun violence.

