Police identify 3 teens killed in violent car crash on Kelly Drive in East Falls

The Philadelphia Police Department identified three teens who were killed when a driver lost control of her vehicle on Kelly Drive and crashed head-on into an oncoming car.

Authorities say 18-year-old Joyce Roberts was driving a 2006 Mazda with three other young men inside around 9 p.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic while trying to negotiate a curve and slammed into a Honda driven by a 65-year-old man.

Roberts and the front seat passenger, 17-year-old Julian Durant, were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders. Police said 19-year-old Juwan Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A third passenger was also taken to Temple Hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. The 65-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is in critical but stable condition.

The crash and subsequent investigation caused a stretch of Kelly Drive to close for several hours. The road reopened early Thursday morning, but pieces of wreckage remained scattered along the roadside.

