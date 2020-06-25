Police identify body of man found with severe head trauma in Camden alleyway

article

Authorities in Camden are investigating after the body of a 63-year-old man was found in an alleyway early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue shortly after midnight the body of a man later identified as Bobby J. Hill Jr lying unresponsive.

Hill, who investigators say suffered from severe head trauma, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities have reportedly not made any arrests at this time. No word on the circumstances surrounding Hill's death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7400.

