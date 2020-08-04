Police identify Delaware woman killed by falling tree branch during tropical storm

article

Authorities in Delaware have identified an elderly woman who they say was killed by a falling tree branch during Tuesday's dangerous tropical storm.

Police say 73-year-old Gloria Babel was found dead by officers underneath a large tree limb near her home on North Shore Drive.

A family member reported Babel missing shortly before noon after not being able to contact her during the storm. Police made the grim discovery shortly after responding.

Officials say the Delaware Division of Forensic Science will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

___

