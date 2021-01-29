Police identify man found shot dead between 2 cars in Camden

article

Police have identified a Sicklerville man who officers found fatally shot between two cars late Thursday night in Camden.

Santino Thomas, 28, was pronounced dead at a city hospital from an unspecified gunshot wound, authorities said Friday.

Officers from the Camden Police Department were called to the 1300 block of South Browning Street around 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police reportedly found Thomas lying between two parked cars suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators have not identified any suspects at this time. They are asking anyone with information to contact Camden County Police Department Detective Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511.

