Police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash in Strawberry Mansion

article

Authorities have identified a man who was killed during a hit-and-run crash late Monday night in Strawberry Mansion.

Police say 49-year-old Delton Stone was fatally struck on the 1800 block of North 33rd Street just before 11 p.m. Stone was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Investigators have not identified the driver. No description of the suspect's car was provided by police.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter