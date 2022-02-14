Police identify man shot and killed in Delaware gym parking lot
BEAR, Del. - Police have identified a young man who was gunned down outside a gym in New Castle County last week.
According to police, 21-year-old Kwa’jree Turner was walking to his car in the parking lot of LA Fitness on Eden Circle just before 10 p.m. Thursday when someone shot him several times.
Delaware State Police investigators said multiple shell casings were found new Turner.
Emergency Medical Responders drove Turner to a nearby hospital where he died, according to police.
No suspect has been identified and investigators have not shared information about a possible suspect.
