Police identify Philadelphia woman shot and killed in car outside Christiana Mall

Delaware State Police on Wednesday identified a Philadelphia woman who was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware this week.

Police say 27-year-old Alexis Woods was found shot once in the head in the driver's side of a black Ford Fusion around 4 p.m. Monday.

Woods was taken to Christiana Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Soon after the fatal shooting, Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Shaidiah McNeair in connection with the homicide. She has been charged with felony counts of manslaughter and weapons offenses.

Police believe McNeair, a Philadelphia resident, was inside the car during the shooting and exited the vehicle before police arrived. Officers found McNeair while canvassing the area shortly after the deadly shooting.

Troopers also found a handgun inside a white plastic bag along an embankment during their sweep of the crime scene.

A representative from the Christiana Mall tells FOX 29 there was never a threat to the customers and the mall was not put on lockdown.

McNeair is being held on $250,000 cash bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter