Police identify suspect in West Chester Borough sex assaults

The West Chester Borough Police Department has identified a suspect they say was involved in two recent sexual assaults.

On Tuesday, police named Uriel Angeles-Hernandez, 25, a suspect in the April 29 incidents.

Police say the female victims reported being groped by a Hispanic male between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. that morning in the area of South Matlack Street and East Nields Street.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Angeles-Hernandez who has been described as five-feet-ten-inches tall, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with additional information on the assault incidents or who may know the whereabouts of Uriel Angeles - Hernandez to please contact Detective Corporal Harry O’Neill at 610-436-1335.

