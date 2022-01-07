Police identify suspect killed in apparent shootout with Philadelphia SWAT team

article

Philadelphia police have released new details on a deadly police shooting they say occurred when SWAT personnel came under fire while serving a warrant in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to press release issued on Friday, SWAT was assisting in serving a search warrant related to an aggravated assault and firearms violation on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

While in a 'stack' position, the SWAT team knocked on the door to the building and twice announced "Police – with a warrant."

Police say the exterior door was partially ajar an officer who was first in the stack spotted Vincenzo Rudi, 44, standing in a doorway inside of the garage.

The officer identified himself as police and ordered Rudi to drop a gun that police say he had produced. The officer informed the other officers that were entering the building that Rudi was armed with a gun.

The entry team then breached an interior door using a ram, when police say Rudi fired several times at the officer who had ordered him to drop the weapon.

The officer returned fire, striking Rudi. Rudi was taken to the hospital by SWAT but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No officers or additional civilians were injured during the shooting. Police say they recovered Rudi's gun from the ground next to him following the shooting.

Philadelphia police have identified the officer involved as Officer Philip Scratchard, and say he is a 14-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, as is protocol, officials say.

"Involvement in, and witnessing such critical incidents such as this is traumatic for all involved," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "The decision to use deadly force carries a heavy weight, and my thoughts are with this police officer and all others that were affected by this incident. As with all officer involved shootings, this officer has been placed on administrative duty while our Officer Involved Shooting Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division conduct a thorough investigation."

