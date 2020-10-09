Police identify suspect killed in shootout with officers after deadly rampage in Germantown

Philadelphia police are providing new details about a man who was killed in an apparent shootout with officers after he went on a deadly rampage in Germantown.

The incident unfolded early Thursday morning in the city's Germantown section.

Police say Stanley Cochran, 29, began his "half-hour rampage" at St. Luke's Church when he confronted a 29-year-old woman on the first floor of the rectory.

Once inside, police say Cochran claimed he wanted to kill someone, who he mentioned by name. He wanted the woman to bring the person down to him, before he demanded food and money from her. He then demanded she drive him to a Wawa to get something to eat. She refused his requests.

After demanding her car keys for 30 to 60 minutes, Cochran fired his assault-style rifle inside the church and fled the church in her Kia. The woman was not struck.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect used an AK-47 style rifle during the incident.

Cochran later abandoned that car and attempted to take a second car while armed with the rifle, but the victim reversed several blocks until she flagged down marked patrol vehicles. She gave the officers a description of Cochran.

Before police could confront Cochran, police say he shot the driver of a black Infiniti, identified as 19-year-old Skylar Owens-Mooney, near Chelten Avenue and Green Street. A 19-year-old man in the passenger seat of Owens-Mooney's vehicle was also shot in the back, and has since been released from the hospital.

Cochran fled on foot into Vernon Park, where pursuing officers lost sight of him. Other officers in the park spotted him running towards Germantown Avenue and alerted other officers in the area.

An officer observed Cochran at the corner of Rittenhouse and Germantown avenues and ordered him to drop his weapon. Cochran allegedly ignored his commands, and the officer discharged his firearm. Cochran also fired at the officer, who had taken cover behind a building.

Cochran then tried to take the officer's patrol car, but the keys were not inside.

That's when police say Cochran approached the area where the officer had taken cover, and the officer opened fire.

A second officer arrived on the scene and fired at Cochran, striking him in the body. Cochran later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Officers recovered the rifle at the scene and say it was purchased in Nov. 2018 in Richmond, Virginia. The investigation into the purchase is ongoing.

The investigation is still developing. There were no further injuries to civilians or officers.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner commented on the shooting during a Friday afternoon press conference.

"Yesterday a violent and armed individual began a cycle of events that will forever change the lives of countless people. Including a very young, innocent woman whose life was just beginning," Outlaw said. "Also, it's very clear to me that as it's been shown time and time again, our officers are willing to put themselves in harm's way, risking their lives in doing so."

"They showed bravery while facing a dangerous, armed adversary who had already proven that he had no regard for his life and for the life of others," she added.

