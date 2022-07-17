Police in North Philadelphia investigate suspicious death of woman found bleeding and unresponsive

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a death, they say, is suspicious in nature, in North Philadelphia.

Officials say 22nd District police were called to the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue Sunday, a little before 7:30 in the evening.

A 55-year-old naked woman was found inside a park when police arrived. They say she was bleeding and unresponsive.

She was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where she died a short time later.

No other details were released regarding the incident.