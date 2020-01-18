Police in Northeast Philadelphia seeking suspect who reportedly stole gold chain worth 12K

article

Police are on the lookout for a jewel thief in Philadelphia’s Northeast.

Officials say a man took hold of a gold chain worth about $12,000 and ran from Kay Jewelers at the Philadelphia Mills Mall in the Northeast Saturday, just after 3 p.m.

The man is described as 5’8” and weighing about 165 pounds, according to police. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket, a black baseball cap and he was wearing black pants.

Authorities stated the man got into an older model white vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the man are urged to contact police immediately.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP