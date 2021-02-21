Police: Intruder shot inside Kensington residence in critical condition

article

Police say an intruder was shot inside a Kensington residence Sunday morning and the reported intruder is in critical condition.

Officials say police responded to the 3100 block of Arbor Street early Sunday, just before 3 a.m., on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a resident at the address had shot a reported intruder in the leg.

Police investigate after an alleged intruder was shot inside a residence on Arbor Street.

The man, said to be in his 30s, was taken by police to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No other details were released regarding the incident. An investigation is underway.

Advertisement

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter