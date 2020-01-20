Police investigate after catalytic converters stolen off ambulances in Delaware County

Police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen off of six ambulances in Springfield, Delaware County.

It happened in the overnight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Keystone Quality Transport lot.

“Very, very expensive to replace the catalytic converter on this truck. It will be about $2,000," Pete Mangalsingh with Atlast Auto Center in Media told FOX 29.

He says these days the precious metals found in catalytic converters such as palladium and rhodium are worth more than gold. Thieves can get anywhere from 50 to 250 dollars per converter on the scrap market.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the ambulances are back on the streets as of Monday after their catalytic converters were replaced.

If you have any information, please contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 610-544-6900.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP