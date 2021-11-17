Authorities investigating video of attack involving students on SEPTA train

Authorities are investigating a video that appears to show a group of teenage girls brutally beating another girl after she tried to prevent the group from assaulting a teenage boy as they all rode on SEPTA’s Broad Street line.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the group of teens first targeted a group of Asian male students aboard an express train in Olney on Tuesday. Sources tell FOX 29, the members of the attacking group are alleged to have hurled racial slurs at the Asian teens from Central High School and dumped a smoothie on them Tuesday - one day prior to the incident that was caught on video.

The torment reportedly continued on Wednesday when Keeley reports the same group assaulted at least one of the Asian students. Video shared on social media appears to show a female Asian student trying to break up the conflict when the group turns the violence on her.

MORE HEADLINES:

The video shows the teens hitting the girl and smashing her head against the door of the train. The beating continues while the victim lies defenseless on the ground, and one of the attackers is seen using her shoe to strike the teen.

Police believe they have identified the teens involved in the assault. The Philadelphia Human Relations Commission is involved in the investigation.

Philadelphia City Councilmember David Oh called the attack "disgusting" and "upsetting" in a Thursday morning interview on Good Day Philadelphia.

"We need uniformed police officers there to let people know who to go to if something happens and that they are safe," Councilmember Oh said. "There are too many people telling me that they don't want their children riding SEPTA, too many adults saying they no longer take public transportation, and there has to be a level of action.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 News App | FOX 29 Weather Authority App

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter