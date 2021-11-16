Shootings leave 4 dead, 3 injured in Philadelphia Tuesday

The gun violence continued in Philadelphia, leaving four people dead and three injured in separate shootings Tuesday.

The first homicide happened when an 18-year-old man was killed after police say a robbery near Temple University's campus turned into a deadly shooting around 2:15 a.m. at 17th and Cecil B Moore streets.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was walking with his 17-year-old girlfriend when two men approached them, put them against a wall, and went through the victims' pockets. The suspects took the female victim's cell phone. The victim was later identified as Ahmir Jones.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 67-year-old owner of a check cashing business in the city's Olney section was shot at point-blank range when she was ambushed during a robbery. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third homicide was reported after a 26-year-old man was shot once in the chest and shoulder shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Taney Terrance in South Philadelphia. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on the 4900 block of Rosehill Street in Feltonville. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 60-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head inside an apartment lobby on the 1500 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia around 7:30 p.m. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating a double shooting on the 6600 block of North Gratz Street in West Oak Lane that left a 20-year-old and 22-year-old in stable condition.

All shootings are under investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

