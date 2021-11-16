Expand / Collapse search

Shootings leave 4 dead, 3 injured in Philadelphia Tuesday

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated November 17, 2021 9:51AM
Families trapped in violent neighborhoods plead to stop the violence

FOX 29's Bill Anderson spoke to several people who say the violence makes them feel trapped in their own homes. They are pleading to stop the violence in their streets for their kids' sake.

PHILADELPHIA - The gun violence continued in Philadelphia, leaving four people dead and three injured in separate shootings Tuesday.

The first homicide happened when an 18-year-old man was killed after police say a robbery near Temple University's campus turned into a deadly shooting around 2:15 a.m. at 17th and Cecil B Moore streets.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was walking with his 17-year-old girlfriend when two men approached them, put them against a wall, and went through the victims' pockets. The suspects took the female victim's cell phone. The victim was later identified as Ahmir Jones. 

On Tuesday afternoon, a 67-year-old owner of a check cashing business in the city's Olney section was shot at point-blank range when she was ambushed during a robbery. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A third homicide was reported after a 26-year-old man was shot once in the chest and shoulder shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Taney Terrance in South Philadelphia. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on the 4900 block of Rosehill Street in Feltonville. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A 60-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head inside an apartment lobby on the 1500 block of West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia around 7:30 p.m.  She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating a double shooting on the 6600 block of North Gratz Street in West Oak Lane that left a 20-year-old and 22-year-old in stable condition.

All shootings are under investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

