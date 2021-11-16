Owner of Ogontz check cashing business shot and killed during robbery, police say

Investigators are searching for a gunman after the owner of an Ogontz check-cashing business was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Tuesday.

According to police, 67-year-old Aruna Mittal was killed during a violent struggle with a gunman inside Any Check Cashed on the 5800 block of Old York Road just after 1 p.m.

Investigators say Mittal was followed into the business by the gunman who forced her past the security door and into an office where he shot her at least once in the chest during a struggle.

Police responded to the business 40 minutes after the deadly shooting when a customer couldn't find help and discovered Mittal's body in the back office.

The unknown gunman, described by police as a bald Black man with a beard, took an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the store. Police say he was wearing a blue hoodie, blue vest, dark pants and shoes with a red or orange drawstring backpack.

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the location is Ogontz.

