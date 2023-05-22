Police investigate deadly double shooting in West Philadelphia as 'odd' evidence found on scene

article

Two men are dead after several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police say both victims were found unresponsive near North Ruby and Hazelhurst streets after reports of more than a dozen gunshots around 3 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, a 30-year-old man shot in the head, stomach and arm was transported to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

MORE HEADLINES:

A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, along with at least eight shell casings.

Police also said several items described as "odd" were also found, including a spark plug, welding hammer and gloves.

No suspect description has been released, but police did say a vehicle could be involved in the deadly shooting.