Police investigate deadly double shooting in West Philadelphia as 'odd' evidence found on scene
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are dead after several shots were fired in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
Police say both victims were found unresponsive near North Ruby and Hazelhurst streets after reports of more than a dozen gunshots around 3 a.m.
A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. The second victim, a 30-year-old man shot in the head, stomach and arm was transported to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.
A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting, along with at least eight shell casings.
Police also said several items described as "odd" were also found, including a spark plug, welding hammer and gloves.
No suspect description has been released, but police did say a vehicle could be involved in the deadly shooting.