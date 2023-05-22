Possible road rage shooting leaves man injured on I-95 near Columbus Boulevard: state police

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that say may have started as road rage incident on I-95 in Philadelphia late Sunday night.

A man is believed to have been driving when he was shot on I-95 near Columbus Boulevard, authorities say, He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is not known.

Both north and southbound lanes from Exit 20 to 17 were shut down for about an hour starting at 9 p.m. All lanes have since re-opened.

Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident, but no further details have been released.

This would be the latest of four road rage shootings on I-95 this month, including one earlier this month that sent another person to the hospital.