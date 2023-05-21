Man barricading with 2 children threatens police in West Philadelphia, officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a barricade situation involving two young children in West Philadelphia Sunday evening.

Police say a domestic dispute inside a home on the 500 block of Wanamaker Street escalated after a woman was pistol whipped by the male suspect.

The woman made it outside, but the man remained inside with two small children, according to authorities. The relation between the children and male suspect is unknown at this time.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say the 43-year-old man has also made threats toward police, but it is unclear what kind of threats were made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.