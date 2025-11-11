Police investigate over 20 vehicle break-ins near Saint Joseph’s University, searching for suspects

article

The Brief Philadelphia police say at least 23 vehicles have been vandalized near St. Joseph’s University since last week. The crimes took place mainly on the 5200 block of City Avenue, and investigators believe two suspects are responsible. University officials are urging students and staff to stay alert and remove valuables from vehicles.



Philadelphia police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins near Saint Joseph’s University, where more than two dozen cars have been damaged or vandalized in the past week. Detectives are searching for two suspects seen in a vehicle that was used in several of the thefts.

Vehicle break-ins near SJU

What we know:

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, 19 vehicles were initially reported vandalized on Nov. 4, in parking lots near the 5200 block of City Avenue. Since then, officials have confirmed a total of 23 vehicles damaged as of Tuesday, with at least four more cars found smashed overnight.

Police say the suspects are described as two Black males — one wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants, the other wearing a maroon hoodie and black jeans.

Investigators believe the pair are using a new model Kia SUV, possibly a Sorento, which has a black license plate frame on the front bumper and a white object hanging from the rearview mirror. The license plate is not yet known.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

What the university is saying

In a statement, Saint Joseph’s University said it is aware of the recent incidents, including at least one that occurred off campus, and that its Office of Public Safety and Security is working closely with Philadelphia police.

"The safety and well-being of our community remain the University’s top priority," the statement read. "While we are grateful that no one has been injured, we recognize the concern and impact these incidents have caused."

The university urged community members to lock their vehicles, to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight and to report any suspicious activity immediately. Public Safety officers have also increased patrols around campus and are maintaining communication with police as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the vandalism or the vehicle involved to contact Philadelphia Police.