Police investigate possible attempted abduction in Caln Township

Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction at a Wawa in Caln Township.

According to police, it happened at the Wawa on Reeceville Road on Jan. 8 around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was in her vehicle when she was approached by two men. One of the men got into a conversation with her and at some point, the woman became alarmed and thought she was about to be abducted, police said.

Police found the vehicle, an old yellow school bus that had been converted to a contractor truck at a nearby construction site, according to investigators.

No charges have been filed.

The Caln Township Police Department is treating this as an isolated incident with no imminent danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Caln Township police at 610-383-1821.

