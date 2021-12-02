Girl assaulted on her way to school in Pleasantville, police say

article

Pleasantville police say they are investigating the assault of a juvenile female on her way to school.

Police were called to the 400 block of West Brighton Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the child was assaulted by an unidentified suspect in or near a wooded area between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues.

The suspect is described by witnesses as a Black male, who was wearing a black work coat, tan work pants, and a tan hat with black trim. The suspect was wearing a mask but was described by witnesses as appearing to be an "older" male.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"We want everyone to know that the police department takes this incident extremely seriously and we are using every resource at our disposal to bring this suspect in, and to keep the public safe. Our officers will be out in force to keep our kids and our community safe while we investigate this incident. We ask our residents to be vigilant and if they see something, to say something and contact us immediately," Deputy Chief of Police James Williams said.

Pleasantville police have stepped up patrols in the area. The investigation is ongoing.



MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter