Police investigate shooting after coroner called to scene in Bucks County township

A shooting in a Bucks County township has prompted a police investigation into what may have led to the late night incident.

Officers were called to a house on the corner of Aqua and Elm roads in Northampton Township around 9 or 10 p.m. Sunday.

Initial reports state that a man was possibly armed with a knife in what may have been a police-involved shooting.

A coroner was called to the scene, where investigators remained until around 3 a.m.

Sources tell FOX 29's Hank Floyd that the victim was known to police, however no officials details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.