Police investigate string of vandalism incidents at Buckingham Township church

Police say they are investigating a series of vandalism incidents at a Buckingham Township church.

"I saw the crosses laying all over the road. They were all broken up," said Ken Keen.

Buckingham Township police say the debris loitering the lawn of a church is the work of vandals. According to the police, it's not the first time. They're looking into a series of vandalism incidents. They all happened at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located on the 5100 block of Cold Spring Creamery Road.

Police say the incidents happened between Oct. 4 and Oct. 12. Church officials report two weeks ago, someone damaged banners, including a rite of Christian initiation sign and then last Saturday someone removed from the ground and destroyed 40 of 61 pro-life crosses. Two signs that read 'Stop Surgical Abortions" were stolen as well.

Tony Martin is also a member of the church.

"We all have to live together. It's not a case of my opinion is wrong or your opinion is wrong. We each have opinions so be tolerant," he said.

The pastor of the church posted a lengthy response to the incidents on the church's website. It reads partly, "I also encourage you to pray for the one or those responsible for committing this heinous crime. Pray for a conversion of heart and reconciliation."

The pastor's letter also says they have problems each October when they put up the display.

Parishioners are stunned that it continues to happen.

"It's not something you'd expect in Buckingham," said Martin.