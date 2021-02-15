Police investigate triple shooting that left 1 dead in West Philadelphia

One person is dead, two others injured after a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 11 p.m. outside a laundromat on North 62nd Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 40-year old male was shot in the wrist and a 30-year-old male was also shot in the ankle.

Both of those victims are in stable condition. Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter