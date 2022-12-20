Expand / Collapse search

Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say

PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources say the body of a woman was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant Philadelphia home.

The gruesome discovery was made by police who were acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Frankford. 

The woman's body was discovered inside a bag that was encased in cement in the basement of the abandoned home, according to a police source. 

Authorities say they believe they know who the victim is, but they're still working to confirm her identity. 

A source told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that police never received a missing report about the woman. 

It's possible that her remains have been inside the home for up to eight years, a source said.