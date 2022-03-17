Video: Suspect shoots, kills 18-year-old driver stopped at Philadelphia red light
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released new video showing the moment a man was shot and killed as he sat in traffic at a red light in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.
The incident happened back on March 8 around 8:45 a.m. on the 6400 block of Loretto Street.
Video of the incident shows the victim, 18-year-old Levan Kennedy, sitting in traffic at a red light in his sedan.
Then, police say a BMW SUV drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side window. Kennedy was struck in the head and leg.
The video shows Kennedy’s car lurch forward after the shooting, bumping the car in front of him. Police say his vehicle continued to roll down the street and eventually collided with a nearby home, coming to a stop.
First responders arrived at the scene and took Kennedy to the hospital where he later died.
After the shooting police say the suspect’s vehicle turned right onto Levick Street and was last seen heading north on Frontenac Street. The vehicle was described as a grey 2012 to 1016 BMW X5. The SUV appeared to have a paper plate and was occupied by at least two people, police say.
As with all homicides in Philadelphia, officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
