Police investigating 4 child luring incidents in Delaware County

Police are investigating at least four child luring incidents across Delaware County.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, a woman was biking with her young daughter in Wayne's Odorisio Park when she confronted an unknown man for staring. When confronted, the man entered a white Jeep Cherokee and fastened his seatbelt as if he were about to leave. He instead stayed in his car and continued to stare at the young girl. Radnor police are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, an 8-year-old girl was returning home from Cardinal John Foley School in Haverford Township when she was allegedly approached by a man at Overbrook Terrace and West Hathaway Lane. The male reportedly asked the girl if she needed a ride. She declined and rushed to a neighbor’s home.

The man was described as around 55 years old with thinning white hair, an average build and no facial hair. He was reportedly driving a light-colored or white Lexus mid-size SUV.

On Sept. 16, a 14-year-old boy was allegedly approached by a man in a black sedan in Haverford Township. The man told the boy to “hop in,” according to police. The boy’s father was nearby and, when he approached, the man he sped off.

On Aug. 25, three students under the age of 11 were leaving Saint Bernadette’s School in Upper Darby when they were allegedly followed by a man driving a dark van.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or others is urged to contact police.