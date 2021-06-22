Police investigating a suspicious death in Chester

article

Police in Chester are investigating a suspicious death of a woman discovered on Tuesday.

At approximately 7:11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Norris Street for a possible dead on arrival.

When they arrived, police spoke to a construction worker who was examining the area for an expansion project.

While speaking to the construction worker, officers were directed to the area of the 1400 block of West Front Street where they discovered a woman lying face down.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead. Upon further investigation, police say there did not appear to be any obvious signs of trauma to the woman.

The victim’s identity is pending due to family notification.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Michael Canfield (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-7813 or mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Daniel McFarland (Delaware County Detective) at 610-891-4716.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter