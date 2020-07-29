Police investigating after body of man, woman found inside Camden home

article

Authorities are investigating after the body of a man and woman were found inside a home in Camden on Tuesday night.

Police were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of North 18 Street for a welfare check. Once at the home, officers discovered the deceased individuals.

Investigators are unsure what caused the couple's death, but believe they had been dead for "some time."

No word on the identities of the man and woman.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP