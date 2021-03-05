Police investigating after shooting leaves 2 hurt in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left two hurt.
It happened on the unit block of S. Salford Street Friday around 8 p.m.
According to police, a 46-year-old man was shot once in the hand. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
A 48-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
