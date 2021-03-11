Police investigating after video shows brutal attack on driver in South Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after video surfaced of a brutal attack on a driver in South Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1100 block of Broad Street Tuesday around 6 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was driving when a group on dirt bikes and quads stopped abruptly, causing the victim’s vehicle to strike one of the bikes.

The victim got out of his vehicle to see if the man on the dirt bike was injured. Police say that’s when the man became hostile and demanded payment for the damage.

Police say the group surrounding the victim's car while the dirt biker began assaulting him. The victim was able to get back into his vehicle and lock the doors.

That’s when the group of men began to throw garbage at the car while the dirt biker got bricks and cinder blocks and began throwing them at the car.

Advertisement

Video was recovered showing the dirt biker assaulting the victim and breaking his car windows.

At one point, during the video, the man returns to one of the dirt bikes and gets a firearm, and walks toward the victim's vehicle, but someone else tells him not to do it and then the group flees, according to police.

The victim reported minor injuries from the assault as well as from the broken glass from the windows.

The man on the dirt bike is described as a 27-year-old man, with blonde braided hair, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter