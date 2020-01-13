Police investigating closure of wedding venue in Buckingham Township

A popular venue in Buckingham Township suddenly closed down and police say some people weren't refunded.

Danielle Strassel and Ryan Stamerro are planning their future together with a wedding set for this October. It was all coming together, including the invitations, DJ and caterer for the big event at The Barn at Forestville.

"I just fell in love. I thought it was perfect and exactly what we were looking for," Danielle told FOX 29.

The feeling didn't last long. Within a few weeks of paying the 2,000 dollar deposit, they heard from a friend that The Barn was suddenly closed for business.

"I was in tears immediately. I couldn't believe this was happening to me. You know, this was supposed to be the happiest time in my life," Danielle explained.

Buckingham Township police say the barn at Forestville shouldn't have been in business. Police say the owner, Lonnie Plummer, agreed to shut down in 2018 because of zoning issues, but the venue continued booking events right into next year until a court order two weeks ago shut it down for good. At least a half dozen people have gone to the police claiming they're owed money.

Danielle and Ryan say they were constantly told the check was in the mail but it never came.

FOX 29 reached out to The Barn for comment. We have not heard back at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Johnson at the Buckingham Police Department (215) 794-8812 x 246.

