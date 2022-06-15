Police investigating commerical accident, explosion at Harrison Township business

article

Authorities are investigating a commercial accident involving an explosion at a business in Harrison Township.

According to Harrison Township Police, the department and fire units received a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of an accident and explosion.

The incident took place at a business in the area of Swedesboro and Tomlin Station Roads, police say.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and could see ambulances and a fire truck on scene.

Authorities have not said if any injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Fire Marshall.

The scene has been contained and the public is not in danger, according to authorities.