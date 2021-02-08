Police investigating double homicide of man, woman in Crescentville
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Sunday in the Crescentville section of the city.
The incident occurred on the 500 block of West Creek Hill Drive at approximately 1 a.m.
Police found a 24-year-old man shot in the head, right arm and left shoulder. He was discovered lying in bed with a 5-year-old child who had been unharmed.
On the floor next to the bed, police found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the right thigh.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter