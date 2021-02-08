Police investigating double homicide of man, woman in Crescentville

article

Police are investigating a double homicide that happened early Sunday in the Crescentville section of the city.

The incident occurred on the 500 block of West Creek Hill Drive at approximately 1 a.m.

Police found a 24-year-old man shot in the head, right arm and left shoulder. He was discovered lying in bed with a 5-year-old child who had been unharmed.

On the floor next to the bed, police found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the right thigh.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

