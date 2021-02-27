Police investigating double shooting of men found in car in Bensalem Township

article

Bensalem Police officers are investigating a double shooting that happened in the Trevose Section of the township.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Old Lincoln Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found two men inside the vehicle. In the driver's seat they found Johnnie Clark, 31 of Trenton, N.J., deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

An unidentified male passenger was also located in the car. He sustained multiple gunshots to his face and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition. .

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.

