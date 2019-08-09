Police investigating fatal crash in New Castle County

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Friday morning in Claymont.

Investigators say the collision happened just before 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Philadelphia Pike near Commonwealth Boulevard.

As of 6 a.m., police have not disclosed the conditions of the individuals involved in the accident.

The crash closed both sides of Philadelphia Pike between Commonwealth Boulevard and Harvey Road. Police advise travelers to avoid the area.

