Police investigating fatal double shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Police say a 21-year-old man is dead and another man is hospitalized following a double shooting Sunday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of West Berks Street just before 7 p.m. and found the two shooting victims.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was fatally shot in the chest and back. Another man, age 24, sustained a gunshot wound to the left bicep.

Both men were taken by police to Temple University Hospital. The surviving victim is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have reportedly not made any arrests.

RELATED

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP