Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Trinity Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot four times -- twice in the upper, once in the right side, and once in the left side.
He is in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital.
