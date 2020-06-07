Police: Man hospitalized after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in southwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of Trinity Street.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot four times -- twice in the upper, once in the right side, and once in the left side.

He is in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

