Police: Man, 25, shot and killed in Mantua

Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Mantua.

According to police, the fatal incident happened on the 800 block of North 39th Street just after 1 p.m.

The victim, who police have not released the identity of, was reportedly shot several times in the body and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. No word on the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

