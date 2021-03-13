Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Burlington Township

article

Police in Burlington County are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday.

The Burlington Township Police Department responded to the area of Campus Drive between Sunset Road and Autumn Lane for a pedestrian lying in the roadway at approximately 2:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that Rochelle Ritter, 46-year-old female from Burlington, NJ, suffered fatal injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene prior to passersby locating her and calling 9-1-1.

Ritter was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Initial investigation suggests that Ritter was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Campus Drive toward Route 130. Investigators believe that the vehicle involved may have been a tractor trailer or box truck.

This collision is still under investigation by the Burlington Township Police Department with the assistance of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

